Rajkummar Rao's latest public appearance has raised eyebrows as fans speculate about potential cosmetic alterations. The actor's recent surge in social media presence has little to do with his upcoming film Srikanth, instead focusing on conjecture surrounding his physical transformation. Photos from his attendance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert have been analysed, with fans comparing his recent pictures against older images to highlight apparent changes in his features. Netizens are abuzz with theories, questioning whether Rao opted for chin surgery or genioplasty. Srikanth: First Look of Rajkummar Rao As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Out! (Watch Video).

What Is Genioplasty?

Chin surgery, also known as genioplasty, is a procedure to reshape or enhance the chin. It can involve moving the chin bone or adding implants to improve its size, shape, or alignment.

Has Rajkummar Rao Gone Under the Knife?

Actor Rajkumar Rao’s picture is going viral on social media and people are trolling him for his alleged ‘fake chin’ Has he undergone a chin surgery? Genioplasty is a type of surgery done on the chin. It is most frequently a cosmetic surgery Here is what is usually done… pic.twitter.com/qdvvZQm3WW — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) April 14, 2024

