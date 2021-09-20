Taapsee Pannu has always been vocal on Twitter. Recently, she announced the release date of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. However, amid this, she also was seen tackling a portal, who mocked her toned physique for the movie. The actress slammed the page who called her 'Mard Ki Body Wali'. Along with it, she also dropped a hint about the trailer. Rashmi Rocket premieres on ZEE5 on October 15.

Check It Out:

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

