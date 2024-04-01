Kapil Sharma's highly anticipated show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiered on Netflix on March 30. This season's first guests were Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and their mother, Neetu Kapoor. In a candid conversation Neetu Kapoor narrated a funny incident of how Salman Khan turned bartender at their daughter Riddhima's wedding. Neetu Kapoor recalled how Salman said, "Main bartender Banta hoon", to which she simply agreed. But soon, the staff informed them that the liquor was running low. To their surprise, guests began emptying their glasses just to have Salman serve them, added Neetu Kapoor. She later said that Rishi Kapoor went to Salman and said, "Jaa tu, nikal vaha see". The Bull: Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's Action Film Due to Production Delays - Reports.

Watch the Video Here:

Ranbir Kapoor said Ridhima was a big Salman Khan fan and used to have his posters put up in her cupboard 😄 And then Salman served drinks at her wedding causing a lot of frenzy amongst the guests who all wanted a drink offered by him🎯#RanbirKapoor 🐐#SalmanKhan #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/NPNzwxdWkr — Crown_Kapoor 🪓🐢 (@Crown_Kapoor) April 1, 2024

