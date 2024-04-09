Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shared a glimpse of his intense countryside training sesh for Ramayana on Insta. The video shows RK running, lifting weights, swimming, and even doing cartwheels! However, it was a glimpse of Alia Bhatt joining RK on a hike and daughter Raha's appearance with the nanny in the video, which is making fans go crazy. The caption of the post reads, "Decompression week with Ranbir. WIP." Ranbir Kapoor Takes Archery Lessons for His Upcoming Movie Ramayana; Photos of Actor’s Training Session Goes Viral.

Ranbir Kapoor's Training Session For Ramayana

