Farhan Akhtar, who ventured into direction with coming-of-age comedy-drama Dil Chahta Hai, celebrated 23 years of the film’s release in a special way. On Saturday, he shared a photo of him sitting on the wall of the iconic Chapora Fort in Goa along with screenwriter Shujaat Saudagar. Interestingly, this is the same place where the three friends Akash, Sid and Sameer sat down and spoke about life in general. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Farhan wrote, “First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt-infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical.” On a related note, Dil Chahta Hai was based on Akhtar's diary detailing his trips to Mumbai and New York City. While Aamir Khan played Akash in the movie, Akshaye Khanna portrayed the role of Siddharth. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, played Sameer in the film. Dil Chahta Hai was released on August 10, 2001. Sachin Tendulkar Has 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment in Goa With Indian Legends, Asks Fans 'Who Do You Think Is Akash, Sameer and Sid?' (See Post).

Farhan Akhtar Visits ‘Magical’ Chapora Fort:

