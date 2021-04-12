Before Sardar Ka Grandson, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet will be seen in a T-series music video called "Dil Hai Deewana". It will be a contest between Good Vs Pretty as Arjun's Instagram post suggests. The actor is giving angel vibes with the lights forming the shape of wings while Rakul looks like a boss lady. This should be fun, we feel. The video will be out on April 17.

Check out the posters of Dil hai Deewana here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

