Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, has been stirring excitement among his fans with his latest projects. In his upcoming film, Crew, he stars alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The teaser for the film has left fans eagerly anticipating its release. Recently, Diljit shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film set, showcasing his trademark humour. Additionally, he has shared BTS pics from a music video shoot with Kareena Kapoor Khan, adding to the anticipation for the project. In the music video for the song "Lover," Diljit and Kareena make a dynamic duo, with Kareena dressed in a red shimmery dress and Diljit in a brown shirt with brown pants and a red turban. The photos from the shoot have us asking, "Aren’t their pics too hot?" Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Are Ready To ‘Steal It, Risk It, Fake It’ As Gorgeous Flight Attendants (View Pics).

Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

