On Wednesday, the talented Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh, thrilled his fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures from inside a recording studio. The excitement skyrocketed when it was revealed that he was accompanied by none other than the renowned Australian singer, Sia. The two artists looked overjoyed as they posed together, exuding a truly 'happy vibe.' Adding to the intrigue, American record producer Greg Kurstin, known for his work with top artists like Harry Styles and Paul McCartney, was also spotted in one of the photos posted on Diljit's Instagram. While fans are hopeful for a potential collaboration, it remains a mystery if the trio has indeed come together for a new song. Are Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift Hottest New Couple In Town? Social Media Goes Wild As Rumors Fly, Punjabi Singer's Mysterious Response Adds Fuel To Fire!

Check Out The Pictures Here: