Actress Mouni Roy hosted a star-studded party last evening to celebrate the grand opening of her second restaurant in the city. The event was attended by her close friends, Disha Patani and Ekta Kapoor. Mouni dazzled in a metallic gold dress with a plunging neckline, while Disha turned heads in a sexy leopard-print crop top and hot shorts. Ekta opted for a chic ensemble, donning a printed tube top paired with a matching wrap skirt and jacket. Mouni Roy Radiates Elegance in Stunning Monochrome Dress – Delights Followers With a Chic Staircase Photoshoot (View Pics).

Celebs At Mouni Roy’s Restaurant Launch Party

View this post on Instagram

