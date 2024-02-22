Divya Khosla and T-Series head producer Bhushan Kumar have been happily married for almost two decades. Rumours swirled when the actress unfollowed Bhushan Kumar and unfollowed T-Series' Instagram account, causing a stir with speculation of divorce circulating in the media. Contrary to these reports, a spokesperson has clarified that Divya's decision to drop Kumar from her name on social media was based on astrological beliefs rather than any marital discord. Her choice to add an 's' to her maiden surname is also rooted in personal astrological beliefs. This clarification should reassure fans that there is no truth to the divorce rumours and the couple continues to thrive in their marriage. Divya Khosla Drops 'Kumar' From Her Name On Social Media and Unfollows T-Series; Netizens Speculate Actress' 'Divorce' From Bhushan Kumar.

 Divya Khossla and Bhushan Kumar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)