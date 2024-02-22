Divya Khosla and T-Series head producer Bhushan Kumar have been happily married for almost two decades. Rumours swirled when the actress unfollowed Bhushan Kumar and unfollowed T-Series' Instagram account, causing a stir with speculation of divorce circulating in the media. Contrary to these reports, a spokesperson has clarified that Divya's decision to drop Kumar from her name on social media was based on astrological beliefs rather than any marital discord. Her choice to add an 's' to her maiden surname is also rooted in personal astrological beliefs. This clarification should reassure fans that there is no truth to the divorce rumours and the couple continues to thrive in their marriage. Divya Khosla Drops 'Kumar' From Her Name On Social Media and Unfollows T-Series; Netizens Speculate Actress' 'Divorce' From Bhushan Kumar.