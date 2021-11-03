It is festive spirit across the country and be it celebs or commoners, all have geared up to celebrate Diwali 2021. Although many would reconsider having large gatherings owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, but taking up necessary precautions and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, most of them are set to celebrate the festival of lights. Members of B-town have started organising Diwali bash. Producer Ramesh Taurani had organised Diwali party at his residence for which many Bollywood stars were seen in attendance. Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and many other Bollywood celebs were spotted last evening at Ramesh Taurani’s residence.
Meezaan Jafri
Aftab Shivdasani
Suniel Shetty With Wife Mana Shetty
Bobby Deol
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat
Salman Khan
Iulia Vantur
Kabir Khan and Suniel Shetty
Kabir Khan, Sharvari, Mini Mathur
Ekta Kapoor
Pulkit Samrat, Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma
Pulkit Samrat, Ramesh Taurani, Iulia Vantur, Kriti Kharbanda
