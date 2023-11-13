The festivals of lights, Diwali, is celebrated with great aplomb in India. Houses and streets are decked up and this Hindu occasion is all about bonding with your closed ones. On the same note, Bollywood's most loved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram and gave us glimpse into their Diwali celebration with family. In the photos shared, we get to see VicKat twinning in white traditional attires as well as Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal and others posing for the cam. Have a look! Sidharth Malhotra Shares Romantic Picture With Wifey Kiara Advani As They Celebrate Diwali for the First Time (View Post).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Celebrating Diwali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

More Pics From VicKat's Diwali Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)