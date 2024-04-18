Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to hit the big screens on April 19. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers held a special screening on April 17 in Mumbai. The cast and other celebs marked their presence at the special screening of the film. Shriya Saran, Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, Prachi Desai and Mrunal Thakur graced the event to support the upcoming rom-com. Do Aur Do Pyaar has been helmed by Shrisha Guha Thakurta and is being backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. Do Aur Do Pyaar Censor Update: Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz and Pratik Gandhi’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!.

Celebs at Do Aur Do Pyaar Special Screening

