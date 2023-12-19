It's a wrap! Netflix and Kathha Pictures’ highly anticipated mystery thriller, Do Patti, has concluded its filming journey, much to the excitement of eager fans! Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi aka BOB and penned by Kanika Dhillon, this enigmatic thriller stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Notably, it marks Kanika Dhillon's debut as a producer. Produced by Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti is a Netflix exclusive, promising to immerse viewers in a suspenseful journey set against the captivating backdrop of North India's hills. Do Patti: Kriti Sanon Wraps Up ‘Fulfilling’ Manali Shoot Schedule of Her Debut Production; Actress Shares BTS Videos of Snowcapped Mountains (Watch).

Kriti Sanon and Netflix Shares Pics From Do Patti Schedule:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Kanika Dhillon Shares Emotional Post On Insta!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Dhillon (@kanika.d)

