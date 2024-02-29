Netflix has unveiled a captivating first look at Do Patti, its new suspense thriller starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The 1.13-minute glimpse offers a glimpse into the film's world, filled with mystery, romance and a quest for justice. Kajol portrays a police officer grappling with an unusual case in this Kanika Dhillon-written film. While the release date remains a mystery, the teaser promises a thrilling journey. Have a look! Do Patti: Kajol and Kriti Sanon Reunite Post Dilwale For Netflix's Mystery Thriller, Kanika Dhillon to Debut as Producer (View Pic).

Watch Do Patti Teaser:

