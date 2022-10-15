Tamil actor Karthi has achieved a commendable fan following of the Hindi cinema going fans and soon, he will be seen in Sardar, a spy film which is written and directed by P S Mithran, produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is also set to star in Jawan which is an action thriller written and directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Well, now movie critic Christopher Kanagaraj has shared his opinion on social media that the two movies have the same plot. Ruben, who happens to be editor of both the movies, has reacted to his post saying, ‘Oh my Good God?! How can this happen to me?! @Chrissuccess But i always loved your confidence bro #ishtathukku’. Sardar Trailer: Karthi is a Master of Disguise in This Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Oh my Good God?! 😫 How can this happen to me?!😭@Chrissuccess But i always loved ur confidence bro🤭#ishtathukku https://t.co/hZAccvE1AM — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) October 14, 2022

