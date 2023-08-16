Farhan Akhtar has finally shared his thoughts on casting Ranveer Singh in his next Don 3. In an interview with The BBC Asian Network, the filmmaker revealed how Ranveer is both 'nervous' and 'excited' for starring as lead in third part of Don. Akhtar also spoke about why Singh is the right choice to play the iconic character and take the legacy forward. He also called Ranveer 'amazing'. Don 3 First Look! Ranveer Singh As Don Floods X With Funny Memes and Jokes Thanks to Upset Shah Rukh Khan Fans.

Farhan Akhtar on Ranveer Singh as Don:

”Ranveer is amazing, he is great for the part. He is also really excited and really nervous. He is going to do great job. The filming for don starts in 2025.” - Farhan Akhtar on Ranveer Singh #Don3 pic.twitter.com/QhDHXGtadU — Ranveer Singh TBT | #TeamRocky🕺🏽 (@Ranveertbt) August 15, 2023

