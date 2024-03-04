Kiara Advani, set to star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming franchise film Don 3, is gearing up for her first-ever collaboration with Ranveer Singh. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actress has secured a staggering Rs 13 crore for her role, marking a significant milestone in her career. Surpassing her earnings from another action-packed project, War 2, Kiara's latest deal showcases her growing prominence in the industry. Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Introduces Kiara Advani as Female Lead Opposite Ranveer Singh (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani's Fee In Don 3:

