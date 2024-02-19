Farhan Akhtar recently revealed that he would make a significant announcement about his much-awaited film, Don 3, on February 20. A source disclosed to Bollywood Hungama that Kiara Advani has bagged the role of female lead, and Farhan Akhtar believes she would be perfect for the film, especially since she had never been paired with lead actor Ranveer Singh before. Kiara Advani is also thrilled to be part of the action-packed franchise and looks forward to her stylish role. For the unversed, Kiara's last film was Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. Don 3 Update: Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani To Drop Special Announcement for Ranveer Singh-Starrer on February 20!

Kiara Advani In Don 3?

