Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan's son Arhaan Khan recently launched a vodcast, Dumb Biryani, with his friends Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. Following Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the show will now have Malaika Arora as a guest, where they will discuss social media and marriages. In a preview posted on the show's official Instagram handle, Malaika questions Arhaan about the first time he ever had sex. She asks, "When did you lose your virginity?". Arhaan was left completely speechless with the question. He later questions his mother, "Are you a social climber?" to which Malaika refuses to reply. Arhaan's next question for Maliaka was, "When are you getting married?" The next episode of Dumb Biryani featuring Malaika Arora and Dev Raiyani's mother, Sarjita Raiyani, will drop on April 17 at 8 pm. Dumb Biryani: Salman Khan's Nephew Arhaan Khan Teams Up With His Two Buddies for Podcast (Watch Promo Video).

Watch the Teaser Here

