Despite his earlier blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's latest venture, Dunki, has opened on a respectable, if not phenomenal, note at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film collected Rs 31 crore on its opening day, making it the lowest amongst his 2023 releases. Pathaan and Jawan had raked in a whopping Rs 57 crore and Rs 89.5 crore respectively on their first day. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in key roles. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Dunki Trailer:

