Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Mints Rs 58 Crore Worldwide on Opening Day

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated movie, Dunki, soared to a phenomenal start, raking in an impressive Rs 58 crore on its opening day worldwide. The film, featuring a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Its strong box office performance from day one sets a promising tone for the film's success. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Box Office Collection:

Badi door se aaye the... ab lag raha hai badi door tak jayenge, aapke pyaar ke saath...❤️🎉 Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/mwPqprlFwh — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 22, 2023

