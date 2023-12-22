Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Mints Rs 58 Crore Worldwide on Opening Day

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki earns a staggering Rs 58 crore on its opening day, garnering rave reviews.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 22, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated movie, Dunki, soared to a phenomenal start, raking in an impressive Rs 58 crore on its opening day worldwide. The film, featuring a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Its strong box office performance from day one sets a promising tone for the film's success. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Box Office Collection:

Currency Price Change

Currency Price Change

