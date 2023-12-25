Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is winning hearts worldwide! Early buzz suggests the Rajkumar Hirani film has soared to the top spot in both Australia and New Zealand, leaving even Hollywood blockbusters in its dust. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani among others, Dunki opened to decent box office numbers and is now steadily climbing the ticket window charts, proving the Shah Rukh Khan magic is evergreen! Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Winning Hearts in Overseas Market:

#DUNKI - Overseas - Started Christmas Day on a fantastic note. Trending at Number One place both in Australia and New Zealand by beating all Hollywood movies. Expect the trend to be similar in almost all overseas countries today. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 25, 2023

