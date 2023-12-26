Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki, has sparked a unique wave of excitement in Punjab. Video surfacing online showcases Dunki fever gripping Punjabi families, who are gleefully hopping on tractors to reach theaters and catch a glimpse of their King Khan on the silver screen. The highlight of the clip is the infectious enthusiasm and pure joy radiating from the fans. It's a heartwarming display of the immense love and admiration SRK commands, even decades into his illustrious career. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Social Dramedy Surpasses Rs 250 Crore Mark Globally!

Dunki Fever in Punjab:

Nothing surpasses the fun of seeing films with your friends and family! Check out these adorable photos of Punjabi families driving their tractors to the movies to see #Dunki.#RajkumarHirani #SRK pic.twitter.com/gqsXZOv4tt — Future Filmss (@FutureFilmss) December 26, 2023

