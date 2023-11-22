On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans with a session of 'AskSRK' on X (formerly Twitter), and as always, King Khan was at his witty best. From talking about his upcoming release Dunki to spilling beans about his personal life, the Dilwale actor was at his candid best. During the Ask SRK session, one of his fans asked SRK, “What are you more excited for Dunki or Archies?” In his reply, King Khan wrote, “Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki.” Interestingly, the Don actor held am impromptu AMA session today after the release of Dunki’s first song, "Lutt Putt Gaya." Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21, 2023. AskSRK Session: Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Witty Response to a Fan Who Asked Why His Film With Rajkumar Hirani Is Titled Dunki – Check Post.

Shah Rukh Khan Loves Daughter Suhana Khan’s Archies:

Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki https://t.co/Bny3SkqpVQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

