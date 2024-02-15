Almost two months after its release, Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has finally landed on OTT platforms. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is now streaming on Netflix. On February 14, the streaming giants took to their official Instagram handle to share a poster of the film and announce its digital release. Dunki follows the journey of a group of friends who move abroad. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Vikram Kocchar in key roles. Dunki Drop 4 Is Trailer! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's Daredevil Act to Leave India and Go Abroad Will Give You Goosebumps in This Rajkumar Hirani Directorial (Watch Video).

Dunki Streaming on Netflix:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)