During the AskSRK session, amidst inquiries about the upcoming Dunki film set to release on December 21, Shahrukh khan's playful banter stole the show. His response wasn't just humorous; it was a witty as well. A fan inquired if there was any involvement of 'Sax Sux' (he wanted to mean sex or physical intimacy) in the film, mentioning attending with their father. Srk humorously replied that he didn't quite catch the fan's reference but jokingly confirmed that 'Tax tux' might be part of it. With SRK's witty banter in action, even the mention of 'Sax Sux' transformed into a delightful tune within the Dunki discussions. Dunki Trailer: Did 'Drop 4' From Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer SPOIL Vicky Kaushal's Character's Death? Netizens are Making This Tragic Prediction!.

Check Out SRK's Funny Response Here:

Sax Sux toh samjha nahi….tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/vyuybrk3rW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

