The Dunki fever isn't just burning bright in India, it's melting hearts and igniting excitement across the globe! A recent video shared by an SRK fan page showcases the international appeal of the film, capturing the buzz at the Le Grand Rex, Europe's largest cinema, as eager fans queue up to witness King Khan weave his magic on the big screen. Also, the SRK-starrer is the first Bollywood film to be screened at the hall. Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu alongside SRK. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Fever Abroad:

HISTORIC : Huge queue for the DUNKI show in the grand hall at the biggest cinema of Europe - Le Grand Rex, the queue was even outside the cinema ❤️🔥 First Bollywood film to be showcased in the grand hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas Evening with such a huge queue ! Film… pic.twitter.com/pUGlPJ1I8D — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 29, 2023

