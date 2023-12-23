Dunki has made its much-anticipated debut in British theatres, sparking a wave of excitement among fans with its exceptional acting and gripping storyline. Both netizens and critics alike have showered the film with praise, unable to contain their admiration for Shah Rukh Khan's phenomenal performance. The accolades are pouring in not just from across India but also from around the globe, creating a resounding buzz. Shah Rukh recently conveyed his heartfelt thanks to his devoted Sri Lankan fanbase for their unwavering support of Rajkumar Hirani's cinematic gem, expressing his gratitude in a touching and personal manner. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Grosses Rs 103.4 Crore Worldwide!.

Srk Thanks Sri Lankan Fans In This Way:

Thank u Sri Lanka…. This has made Hardy go Lutt Putt for you… ha ha. Love you all!!! https://t.co/JMhVWs6u15 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 23, 2023

