Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has sparked a frenzy, making history as its fever reaches iconic Parisian landmarks—the Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe. Since its theatrical release on December 21, 2023, the movie has stirred a mixed response from both fans and critics. The spectacle of Dunki dominating Paris signifies its global impact, with enthusiasts capturing the fervor on video. The film's resonance at these historic sites underscores its significant cultural reach and Shah Rukh Khan's enduring global appeal. Dunki Movie Review: Critics Hail Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Film, Lauds Rajkumar Hirani's Storytelling Power!

See Dunki Mania Here:

HISTORIC : DUNKI mania has reached the most prominent places of Paris - Eiffel Tower and Arc De Troimphe 🔥 DUNKI WITH FAMILY @RedChilliesEnt @yrf @iamsrk @NiGHTEDFiLMS @iamdesimag pic.twitter.com/pCUOgzh6xH — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 30, 2023

