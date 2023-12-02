Taapsee Pannu, known for her impactful roles in parallel cinema, is set to venture into mainstream Bollywood with a significant role opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Dunki, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. During an #AskSrk session on Twitter, when asked about Taapsee's casting, Shah Rukh Khan showered praise on his co-star, describing her as "awesome in the film!! Really really good too much fun and learning with her as an actor. #Dunki." Dunki Song ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’: Javed Akhtar Crafted Lyrics Before Melody, Says Pritam Suggested This Unconventional Approach.

Check Out SRK's Tweet Here:

@taapsee is so awesome in the film!! Really really good too much fun and learning with her as an actor. #Dunki https://t.co/bZurGyWZkX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

