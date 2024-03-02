Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo has shared some eye-catchy pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The star cricketer delighted fans with unseen pictures of himself alongside the ‘big boys’ of Bollywood. He captured moments with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at the star-studded event in Jamnagar, Gujarat. SRK looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, while Ranveer charmed in white formals. Dwayne, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt and matching pants, which he paired with a black striped blazer. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Celebs Serve Glam at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Themed ‘An Evening in Everland’ (View Pics).

Dwayne Bravo With Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh

