One of Bollywood's most underrated yet loved actors, Emraan Hashmi, celebrates his 45th birthday today on March 24. Wishes are pouring in for the actor from all directions as he marks his special day. In a video emerging online, the actor could be seen allowing the media persons and paparazzi to be a part of his special day by celebrating his birthday with them. In a heartwarming gesture, Emraan could be seen cutting the cakes and sharing warm moments with them. Later, the Showtime actor even posed for some photos with the paps. On Emraan Hashmi's 45th Birthday, Makers Of 'OG' Wish The Actor With Impressive New Poster.

Emraan Hashmi Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

