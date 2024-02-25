Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan transcends borders with his magnetic charm, captivating hearts worldwide. Throughout his illustrious career, he has graced the silver screen with countless blockbusters, each adorned with timeless melodies. Among these, "Kal Ho Na Ho" is an eternal favourite of many. In a recent video that has been surfacing online, a British fan was seen playing tunes of the magical song with his trumpet during a cricket match in Rajkot. During a recent match between India and England in Rajkot, an international Shah Rukh Khan expressed his love and admiration for the Bollywood superstar. The British fan caught everyone's attention by blowing the tunes of the iconic "Kal Ho Na Ho" song on his trumpet. The viral video also features other people in the stands vibing for the song as they record the man. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Kundan Shah Directorial’s Legacy in Heartfelt X Post, Calls It ‘Sweetest Warmest Happiest’.

Check Out the Video Here:

This English guy won heart of Indian FANs by playing One of the most famous songs of #ShahRukhKhan, Kal Ho Na Ho during India vs England match in Rajkot ♥️😎#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/cuy4HVd5AB — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 25, 2024

