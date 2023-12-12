Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film Dunki Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Jammu & Kashmir’s Iconic Vaishno Devi Temple Ahead of the Film’s Release (Watch Video).

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films Jawan and Pathaan, respectively. The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year. Dunki marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, 'donkey flight'. It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

