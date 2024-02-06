Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, have reportedly confirmed their separation amidst divorce speculations. In a joint statement released according to DelhiTimes, the couple expressed, "We have mutually decided to part ways, prioritising our children's well-being. Kindly respect our privacy during this transition." The couple tied the knot in 2012 and embraced parenthood for the first time in 2017 with the birth of their daughter Radhya. Their family expanded in 2019 with the birth of their second child, Miraya. Esha Deol Lauds Mother Hema Malini's Simplicity As She Carries 'Shopping Bag' As 'Purse' (View Post).

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Part Ways

#EshaDeol, husband #BharatTakhtani confirm separation after 11 years of marriage, issue statement. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have reportedly confirmed that they are parting ways amid rumors of their divorce. They released a joint statement, as per DelhiTimes. It read, “We… pic.twitter.com/RIV43B7dZd — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) February 6, 2024

