The gorgeous Sussanne Khan has turned a year older today (October 26). The mommy of two wonderful boys celebrates her 43rd birthday. And on this special occasion, her sister Farah Khan Ali, has posted a sweet birthday note for her. She writes, “Happy happy birthday my darling little sister Suss. May God bless you with so so so much Health wealth happiness prosperity love luck laughter and light. May all your dreams come true. Love you more than you can imagine and always remember I got your back.”

Farah Khan Ali’s Birthday Post For Sussanne Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Ali (@farahkhanali)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)