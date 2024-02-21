Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently surprised her friend Patralekhaa on her 34th birthday. Instead of a usual cake, Patralekhaa was presented with a huge roasted chicken, which she was seen cutting in a video shared by Farah on Instagram. Farah Khan joked that roast chicken is the new cake. She had earlier promised Patralekhaa a delicious meal the next day to celebrate her birthday. 'You Complete Me’ Rajkummar Rao Pens Heartwarming Note for Wife Patralekhaa on Her Birthday; Actor Drops Their Mushy Pics From Snowy Mountain Getaway.

Farah Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

