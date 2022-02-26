Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding pictures and from the pre-wedding festivities have taken internet by storm. The couple has now shared beautiful pictures from their civil wedding ceremony and it’s breathtaking. Shibani looked beautiful in Anamika Khanna’s saree that was a perfect pastel tone. It was blush pink saree with white and gold floral embroidery work. She accessorised her ethnic look with statement jewels and kept her overall look absolutely chic. On the other hand, Farhan looked dapper in a golden number by Sabyasachi.

The Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

‘I Do’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

XXI-II-XXII

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

Setting Fashion Goals For Shaadi Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

