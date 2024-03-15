The makers of Fateh have revealed new updates regarding Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's forthcoming action thriller. The film's teaser is scheduled for release on March 16. Makers unveiled a new poster on Instagram featuring a bleeding hand gripping a pen, hinting at the intensity of the storyline. Check out the post for further details! Fateh: Sonu Sood Shares BTS Glimpses With Jacqueline Fernandez From the Sets As the Duo Wraps Up Film's Shoot; Actor Says, 'It's Going To Be Your Best One' (See Pic).

Teaser Of Fateh To Release On March 16

