The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser of Fateh is out and it'll leave you wanting for more. Sonu will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the upcoming film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The teaser gives a glimpse of their characters. For the uninitiated, Fateh marks Sonu's directorial debut. The actor shared the teaser of his upcoming film and called it 'the biggest action-packed thriller'. Produced by Zee Studios and Sonali Sood, Fateh is slated to release in 2024.

Watch Fateh Teaser:

