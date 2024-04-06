Ranveer Singh has once again proved why he is considered one of the most entertaining and energetic individuals in Indian cinema. The Bollywood star being hailed as a powerhouse truly deserves the title. The soon-to-be father was recently captured at a party delivering a wild performance to his hit song "Apna Time Ayega" from the movie Gully Boy. The video of Ranveer's impromptu rap performance is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. In the viral video, Ranveer Singh was dressed in all-black attire, standing on a table as he screamed his lungs out while performing the hit song. The video of the Bollywood star going viral is reportedly from producer Ravi Bhagchandka in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh-Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan Movie Confirmed? Dhyan Sreenivasan Hilariously Spills Beans During Varshangalkku Shesham Promotions (Watch Video).

Check Out the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

