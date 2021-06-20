Father's Day every year comes to remind us of all the love and sacrifice our fathers have done for us. Akshay Kumar too is remembering his father on this day. He hopes he could disseminate at least a bit of his father's wisdom to his kids.

My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all. pic.twitter.com/1grUVP4uZG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2021

