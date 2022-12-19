Shah Rukh Khan, a self-confessed football fan, is ecstatic over Argentina's win over France in what has been a nail-biting final match in FIFA World Cup 2022. Calling it one of the best World Cup Final matches, King Khan tweeted a special thanks to Argentina captain Messi for 'for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams'! Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney Do the Pathaan Actor’s Iconic Signature Pose During FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Pre-Match Show.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

