Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's high-flying action drama Fighter made a decent landing on its opening day, raking in Rs 24.60 crore at the Indian box office. The film, garnering positive reviews from critics, aims to soar even higher on the Republic Day holiday, its second day in theaters. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter boasts an impressive cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi alongside the lead duo. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fighter Opening Day Box Office Collection:

After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is… pic.twitter.com/CClt7ptLW5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2024

