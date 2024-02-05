Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, makes a strong comeback on its second weekend after facing a slight dip at the box office. On its day 11, Fighter earned Rs 13 crore across all languages, according to a report by Sacnilk. The film has now made Rs175.75 crore at the domestic box office and needs to maintain its comeback in the second weekend to soon reach the Rs 200 crore mark. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan–Siddharth Anand’s Aerial Action Film Grosses Rs 283 Crore Worldwide!.

Check Out the Trailer for Fighter Here:

