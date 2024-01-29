Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter has reached the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within four days of its release on January 25. The movie hit India's Rs 100 crore milestone, with a net collection of Rs 123.60 in four days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action thriller initially dipped on Saturday post-Republic Day but swiftly recovered, experiencing significant growth on the fourth day (Sunday). The makers proudly declared Fighter the ‘top-grossing’ film globally over the past weekend. The star-studded cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Rishabh Sawhney. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Aerial Action-Thriller Earns Rs 123.60 Crores in India!

Fighter Global BO Collection Reaches Rs 200 Crore

