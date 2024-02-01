Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter has witnessed a dip in the past two days at the domestic box office. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action movie made Rs 6.35 crore on its Day 7 across all languages as per Sacnilk, which is the lowest figure since its release on January 25. across all languages as per Sacnilk. After completing a week at the box office, the total collections of the movie now stand at Rs 140.35 crore at the Indian box office. Globally, Fighter has made Rs 229.8 crore. Let us see if the movie regains momentum at the domestic box office in the upcoming days. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Earns Rs 134 Crore in India - Reports.

Check Out the Trailer of Fighter Here:

