After introducing Hrithik Roshan’s character from Fighter, the makers have now revealed Deepika Padukone’s character in the upcoming aerial action film. She would be seen playing the character Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni in Siddharth Anand’s film. The actress’ character, dressed up as squadron pilot, looks all edgy. Check out DP’s look below from Fighter: Fighter: Saba Azad Reacts to Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s LIT Look As Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania From Siddharth Anand’s Film (View Pic).

Deepika Padukone In Fighter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)