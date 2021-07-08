Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to lead India’s first aerial action franchise film Fighter. The high octane action film series will be directed by War director Siddharth Anand. The film franchise will be presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

HRITHIK - DEEPIKA - SIDDHARTH ANAND FILM... ⭐ #Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice, patriotism of our armed forces ⭐ Designed for a global audience ⭐ Will be shot at locations across the world ⭐ 2022 release#HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone #SiddharthAnand #Viacom18Studios — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2021

